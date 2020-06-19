Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 317,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

