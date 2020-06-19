Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,809. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

