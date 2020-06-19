Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) PT Raised to $221.00 at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGS traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 267,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,470. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $148.49 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $28,645,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $20,256,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $4,598,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

