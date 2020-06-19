Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $88.56. 31,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.01. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $95.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

