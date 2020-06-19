Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.03. 28,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.81.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

