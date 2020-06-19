Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $54.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,241. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 234.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after buying an additional 11,489,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,765,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

