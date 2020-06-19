Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $344.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $317.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.35 on Wednesday, reaching $296.50. 4,331,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.61. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

