Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 257,282 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $88,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.34. 137,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.97. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

