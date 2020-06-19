McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2020

Shares of McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.69. McPherson’s shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 154,136 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Graham Cubbin bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$123,690.00 ($87,723.40). Also, insider Laurence (Laurie) McAllister 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th.

McPherson’s Company Profile (ASX:MCP)

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.