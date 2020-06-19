McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.69. McPherson’s shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 154,136 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Graham Cubbin bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$123,690.00 ($87,723.40). Also, insider Laurence (Laurie) McAllister 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th.

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

