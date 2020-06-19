MenaPay Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $208,512.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.01850286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00171362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00110642 BTC.

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,881,703 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

