Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNLO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 317,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

