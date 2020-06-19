Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 128,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,159. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 517.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

