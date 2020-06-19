Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.51. 929,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,324,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

