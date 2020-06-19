Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

EBSB traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 399,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,343. The stock has a market cap of $591.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.89. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,149,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 90,623 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

