Metronome Market Cap Reaches $4.96 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00005037 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $5.60. Metronome has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $95,055.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.01851700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00171762 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00110762 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,065,826 coins and its circulating supply is 10,589,152 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.