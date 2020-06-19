MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Issues Earnings Results

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. MFA FINL INC/SH had a negative net margin of 105.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%.

MFA opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.