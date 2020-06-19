Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 96,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 75,840 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $50.83. 23,662,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,552,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.