Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $604.98

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $604.98 and traded as low as $604.20. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at $626.00, with a volume of 35,586 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $289.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 605.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 583.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Harry Morgan acquired 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £404.78 ($515.18).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.