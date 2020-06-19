Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Mint Corp (CVE:MIT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Mint shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Mint (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated payment solutions primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

