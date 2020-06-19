Mixin Trading Down 0.9% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $78.09 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $151.31 or 0.01623668 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00223607 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,055 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

