Mizuho Boosts Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $24.00

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Store Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

STOR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,054,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

