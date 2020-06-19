Moin Reaches Market Capitalization of $32,755.83 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Moin has a total market cap of $32,755.83 and approximately $25.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000496 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,266,520 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

