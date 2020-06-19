Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of MNTA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.03. 53,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,890. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 376,796 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

