Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lowered by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 7.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,259. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

