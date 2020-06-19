Monkey Project Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $627.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $246,865.89 and $627.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,618,112 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

