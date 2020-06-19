Morgan Stanley Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $40.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 1,880,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

