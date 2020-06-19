Morgan Stanley Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $80.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.05.

PVH stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PVH by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

