MyWish (WISH) Price Up 52.6% Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $190,792.96 and $116.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

WISH is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

