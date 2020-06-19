Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives $2.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NBRV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 799,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760,146. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 238.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

