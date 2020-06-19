Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Nantkwest stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. 1,951,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Nantkwest has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. Research analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $203,864.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $154,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $925,239. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 548.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

