National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

FIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.67.

FIZZ traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

