National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $2.01

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.0126 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.
National Grid has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Grid to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.
Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 530,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,887. National Grid has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.42.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
