Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Netflix from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.66.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $450.74. The company had a trading volume of 177,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.22. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $458.97. The company has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

