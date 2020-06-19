Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $131.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,618. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
