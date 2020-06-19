Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $131.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,618. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.