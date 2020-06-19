Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NXST has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. 443,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,221.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,131 shares of company stock worth $1,233,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.