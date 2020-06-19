Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shares of Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.46. Nick Scali shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 218,768 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $432.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.91.

About Nick Scali (ASX:NCK)

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers lounges, dining tables and chairs, armchairs, buffets/cabinets, TV units, coffee tables, consoles, rugs, mirrors, and pendants and lamps.

