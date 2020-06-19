Niobium Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $380,104.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.01855617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00110425 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

