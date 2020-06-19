Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research downgraded Townsquare Media from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 million, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $10.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

