Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.48

Shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $11.80. Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 548,472 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSF. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

