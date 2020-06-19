Octagonal (LON:OCT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.38

Octagonal plc (LON:OCT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.38. Octagonal shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 362,460 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.44.

About Octagonal (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

