Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

NSC stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.26. 1,777,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

