Old North State Trust LLC Buys 188 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,361.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 78,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,170. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $299.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $260.94 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

