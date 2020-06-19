Old North State Trust LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

