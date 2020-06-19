Old North State Trust LLC Buys 614 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,427 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $11,261,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,768,028. The company has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

