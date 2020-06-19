Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,274,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,084,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

