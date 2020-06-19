Old North State Trust LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter.

EFA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.92. 2,738,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,227,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

