Old North State Trust LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,992,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 929,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,324,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

