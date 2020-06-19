Old North State Trust LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $9.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,426.36. 154,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,394. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $990.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,396.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,348.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

