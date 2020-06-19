Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

LMT stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.20. 4,209,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,505. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

