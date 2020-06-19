Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $20,947,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 455.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,110,657 shares of company stock valued at $166,844,412. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $159.83. 234,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,995. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average is $140.85. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

